Worcester City Council expresses support for school boarda s efforts on PCBs
The City Council Tuesday night unanimously voiced support for efforts being undertaken by the School Committee, public school officials and the Educational Association of Worcester to address the issue of potentially hazardous chemicals in two city high schools. At the same time, however, the council put on the table an order filed by District 5 Councilor Gary Rosen, in which he asked members to strongly urge the mayor, school superintendent, School Committee and the city Division of Public Health to follow federal environmental guidelines in testing the air and environment at both schools for alleged dangerous levels of polychlorinated biphenyls, also known as PCBs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar 13
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC