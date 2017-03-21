Worcester City Council expresses supp...

Worcester City Council expresses support for school boarda s efforts on PCBs

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

The City Council Tuesday night unanimously voiced support for efforts being undertaken by the School Committee, public school officials and the Educational Association of Worcester to address the issue of potentially hazardous chemicals in two city high schools. At the same time, however, the council put on the table an order filed by District 5 Councilor Gary Rosen, in which he asked members to strongly urge the mayor, school superintendent, School Committee and the city Division of Public Health to follow federal environmental guidelines in testing the air and environment at both schools for alleged dangerous levels of polychlorinated biphenyls, also known as PCBs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar 13 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar 13 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 5
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,083 • Total comments across all topics: 279,723,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC