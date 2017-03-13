Worcester-based 181st Infantry headed overseas
A sendoff ceremony will be held in Amherst today for a Worcester-based National Guard regiment, set for a year-long deployment. The 181st Infantry Regiment, part of the Massachusetts National Guard, will be involved in the Multinational Force and Observers Mission.
