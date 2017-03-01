Woman robbed at gunpoint on Maywood Street in Worcester

Police said the woman was not hurt; she flagged down police at 12:44 a.m. in front of the Blarney Stone at 77 Maywood St. She told police she was walking on Maywood Street next to the Wendy's when she was approached by two men. They both had handguns, and one placed a gun to her head and demanded all her money.

