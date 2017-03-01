Woman robbed at gunpoint on Maywood Street in Worcester
Police said the woman was not hurt; she flagged down police at 12:44 a.m. in front of the Blarney Stone at 77 Maywood St. She told police she was walking on Maywood Street next to the Wendy's when she was approached by two men. They both had handguns, and one placed a gun to her head and demanded all her money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb 18
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb 3
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan '17
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|amazed
|8
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC