Woman pleads guilty in $2M scheme to defraud Commerce Bank, others
WORCESTER – A Chicago woman accused of participating with three others in a complicated scheme to obtain fraudulent airplane loans from multiple banks, including Commerce Bank, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to charges of conspiracy and money laundering. “We're in the wrong business,” Judge Timothy S. Hillman remarked at one point as a prosecutor described how Latoya M. James and her counterparts managed to funnel hundreds of thousands of dollars to themselves after obtaining the loans using phony or stolen information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Wed
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar 13
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC