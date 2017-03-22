Woman pleads guilty in $2M scheme to ...

Woman pleads guilty in $2M scheme to defraud Commerce Bank, others

WORCESTER – A Chicago woman accused of participating with three others in a complicated scheme to obtain fraudulent airplane loans from multiple banks, including Commerce Bank, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to charges of conspiracy and money laundering. “We're in the wrong business,” Judge Timothy S. Hillman remarked at one point as a prosecutor described how Latoya M. James and her counterparts managed to funnel hundreds of thousands of dollars to themselves after obtaining the loans using phony or stolen information.

