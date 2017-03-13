Woman gets 21 months for role in weapons theft from Worcester armory
One of three people charged in the November 2015 theft of 16 firearms from a local U.S. Army Reserve Center was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to 21 months in prison for her role in trying to sell the stolen weapons. “Your honor, we are dealing with an incredibly serious crime,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. Grady said.
