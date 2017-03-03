WHA, nonprofit help Section 8 familie...

WHA, nonprofit help Section 8 families own homes

3 min ago

WORCESTER – The Worcester Housing Authority is partnering with a Boston nonprofit to beef up a program that allows families in subsidized housing to use their government vouchers to buy their own homes. “We're not afraid to try something new … in helping folks to self-sufficiency,” Alex Corrales, WHA director, said Friday, labeling the effort as in the same spirit as his predecessor's “A Better Life” program.

