Westborough police log, march 17 edition
2V, Worcester, for B&E daytime for felony, larceny of motor vehicle or trailer. 1:50 a.m. Arrested, Alfredo A. Sorrondeguy, 31, of 47 High Street Ext., Westborough, on failure to appear warrant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar 13
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb 18
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC