Webster to lease former senior center for Head Start

WEBSTER – Selectmen voted 4-0 Monday in favor of a long-term lease with the Worcester Community Action Council, whose Head Start program will occupy the former senior center at 116 School St., after WCAC undertakes $1.6 million in upgrades to the two-story facility. Town Administrator Douglas C. Willardson said WCAC is seeking state and federal grant funding.

