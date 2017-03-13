Trump 'will get rid of all of you' ma...

Trump 'will get rid of all of you' man tells Muslim Delta employee

9 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

A traveler is accused of going on a racist tirade at John F. Kennedy Airport, yelling threatening slurs and kicking a Muslim Delta employee in the leg. Robin Rhodes, 57, who was returning in January from a trip to Aruba, was indicted Thursday on charges of unlawful imprisonment and aggravated harassment in the incident.

