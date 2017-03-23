Trucker gets probation in fatal pedestrian accident

A North Carolina trucker behind the wheel of a rig that pinned and killed a woman in Massachusetts two years ago has pleaded guilty to negligent driving and avoided jail. The Telegram & Gazette reports that under a plea deal, a vehicular homicide charge was dismissed and 63-year-old Gary Shray was sentenced Wednesday to five years of probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

