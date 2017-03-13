Total Wine & More opens new Shrewsbury Location
February 23, 2017 - Total Wine & More, the nation's largest independently owned retailer of fine wine, spirit and beer, has opened its newest store in Massachusetts at 87 Boston-Worcester Turnpike in Shrewsbury. The Shrewsbury store, located in the White City Shopping Center, is over 20,000 sq.
