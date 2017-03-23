Then & Now: Do you know where this?

Then & Now: Do you know where this?

This 1957 photo of one of Worcester's iconic “spas” could be on any street corner in a neighborhood where kids might go after school, for a big frosty mug of root beer, or where adults might stop by to purchase a pack of cigarettes. Today, such a store wouldn't be called a spa.

