Then & Now: 94 Millbury St., Worcester

The Worcester Housing Authority's Lafayette Place, built in 1989, now stands where Charles Restaurant was for many years, at 94 Millbury St. The restaurant was run by Charles Sharameta and his family for so many years it became a Worcester institution. Charles Sharameta's son, Joseph Sharameta, also worked in the popular restaurant, along with his wife, Pat, who worked as a hostess.

