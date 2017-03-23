Then & Now: 221-223 Park Ave., Worcester
What was likely less than 1,000 square feet of retail space in 1957's Elm Park Spa is now much, much more on this Worcester corner. Now 221-223 Park Ave. has a Price Chopper supermarket, consisting of at least 37,000 square feet of goods for sale - fresh fruits and vegetables, dry goods, pharmacy items, canned goods and all the rest that we expect from a modern grocery store. Park Avenue was a good place for a neighborhood spa or a modern supermarket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar 22
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar 13
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC