Then & Now: 221-223 Park Ave., Worcester

What was likely less than 1,000 square feet of retail space in 1957's Elm Park Spa is now much, much more on this Worcester corner. Now 221-223 Park Ave. has a Price Chopper supermarket, consisting of at least 37,000 square feet of goods for sale - fresh fruits and vegetables, dry goods, pharmacy items, canned goods and all the rest that we expect from a modern grocery store. Park Avenue was a good place for a neighborhood spa or a modern supermarket.

