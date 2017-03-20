Teen charged with assault on Oliver S...

Teen charged with assault on Oliver Street in Worcester

13 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Police have charged a teenager with armed assault with intent to murder after a confrontation in the Oliver Street area Sunday night. Two people were stabbed and a third suffered a serious head injury, police said.

