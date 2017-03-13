Teachers union rally calls for action on PCBs in Worcester

WORCESTER The city teachers' union Thursday continued to put pressure on the School Committee to drop its appeal of a state decision allowing the association to test for potentially hazardous chemicals in two city high schools. At a rally before the School Committee's meeting, dozens of teachers, students and other residents chanted slogans chastising school officials and calling for action to rid schools of polychlorinated biphenyls, known as PCBs for short.

