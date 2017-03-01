Sutton man killed by tree remembered as kind, brilliant

SUTTON - Dr. Peter Kintzer was a world traveler, lecturing on all continents on his specialties of small animal internal medicine and endocrine disorders, but his family also remembers him as a warm and good-humored man who loved animals, especially their Newfoundland, Lucy. Dr. Kintzer, 55, a veterinarian, died Thursday on Sutton Road in Oxford, less than a mile from his home, when a large tree with a rotten base fell over and landed on his car during high winds.

