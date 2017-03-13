Supermarket parking lot was scene of ...

Supermarket parking lot was scene of drug deal, say Worcester police

Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER - Two men were arrested Thursday afternoon after an investigation into drug deliveries in the parking lot of a local Price Chopper supermarket. Nelson Pacheco, 54, of Worcester was arrested after Worcester Police Vice Squad members searched his home after watching what appeared to be a drug delivery outside the Cambridge Street store.

