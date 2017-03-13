Storm leaves Worcester deep in snow, deeper in red ink
Cleaning up after Tuesday's snowstorm was grueling, time-consuming and expensive, and there is still work to do, officials said Wednesday. Matthew Labovites, assistant commissioner for operations at the city Department of Public Works and Parks, said predictions for light, fluffy snow proved incorrect, and as the storm intensified, crews found themselves dealing with moist, heavy snow that made their job more difficult.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar 13
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb 18
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC