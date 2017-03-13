Storm leaves Worcester deep in snow, ...

Storm leaves Worcester deep in snow, deeper in red ink

Cleaning up after Tuesday's snowstorm was grueling, time-consuming and expensive, and there is still work to do, officials said Wednesday. Matthew Labovites, assistant commissioner for operations at the city Department of Public Works and Parks, said predictions for light, fluffy snow proved incorrect, and as the storm intensified, crews found themselves dealing with moist, heavy snow that made their job more difficult.

