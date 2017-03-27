Speaker in Worcester outlines move to reverse a Citizens Uniteda

Speaker in Worcester outlines move to...

1 hr ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Over the course of American history, constitutional amendments often bubble up in clusters as a response to a turbulent period, Jeffrey Clements told the local chapter of the League of Women Voters Wednesday night.  We could be living through one of those times right now, he added, predicting that 10 to 15 years from now the country might be able to look back and see that two or three amendments were added to the U.S. Constitution during this modern era.  Mr. Clements, author of "Corporations are Not People" and founder of American Promise, is interested in getting one amendment in particular passed.

