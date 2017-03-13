SJC upholds Rutherford conviction in ...

SJC upholds Rutherford conviction in 2011 Rutland slaying

Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

The state's highest court has affirmed the first-degree murder conviction of a Worcester man, James M. Rutherford, in the slaying of Francis P. Spokis during a 2011 robbery in the victim's Rutland home. Mr. Rutherford and his former girlfriend, Lee Anne Chesko, were both found guilty of first-degree murder in the beating and stabbing death of Mr. Spokis, 52, after separate Worcester Superior Court trials.

