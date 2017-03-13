SJC upholds Rutherford conviction in 2011 Rutland slaying
The state's highest court has affirmed the first-degree murder conviction of a Worcester man, James M. Rutherford, in the slaying of Francis P. Spokis during a 2011 robbery in the victim's Rutland home. Mr. Rutherford and his former girlfriend, Lee Anne Chesko, were both found guilty of first-degree murder in the beating and stabbing death of Mr. Spokis, 52, after separate Worcester Superior Court trials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar 13
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb 18
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC