Shrewsbury man sues trooper embroiled in recording probe

WORCESTER – The man whose 2014 arrest led to the disclosure that a local state trooper recorded stops for years without official authorization has filed a lawsuit in Worcester Superior Court.  Aladdin Connolly, of Shrewsbury, alleges in an amended pro se complaint filed Thursday that Brookfield Trooper Nicholas J. Holden violated his constitutional rights during a traffic stop that led to a drunken driving charge and also threatened him physically.  “There are no cameras here, are you ready for a beat down, are you ready to be curb stomped,” Mr. Connolly alleged Trooper Holden told him at the Holden barracks.

