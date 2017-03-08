Shiverina shamrocks at St. Patricka s Parade
They've braved snow-covered streets and rainstorms in the past, but an icy wind and frigid temperatures this time may have been too much for the people who typically line the streets for the annual St. Patrick's parade. The parade stepped off around noon Sunday along Park Avenue, following a road race run by hardy souls, many of who ran in costume.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb 18
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan '17
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|amazed
|8
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC