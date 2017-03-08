Shiverina shamrocks at St. Patricka s...

Shiverina shamrocks at St. Patricka s Parade

They've braved snow-covered streets and rainstorms in the past, but an icy wind and frigid temperatures this time may have been too much for the people who typically line the streets for the annual St. Patrick's parade. The parade stepped off around noon Sunday along Park Avenue, following a road race run by hardy souls, many of who ran in costume.

