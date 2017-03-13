Scheduling conflict dooms state party convention in Lowell
The Massachusetts Democratic Party is moving its state convention in June from Lowell to Worcester, due to a scheduling conflict at the Tsongas Center. The convention, which brings in hundreds of delegates from across the state, was scheduled for June 3. But the Tsongas center was already scheduled to host the Chelmsford High School Graduation, according to Gus Bickford, chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|20 hr
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|22 hr
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb 18
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC