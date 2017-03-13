Raid on Worcester antiques shop nets ...

Raid on Worcester antiques shop nets drugs

Sunday

Police made four arrests in connection with a raid Friday on a Webster Square antiques shop previously alleged to be a front for heroin dealing. Vice squad officers had a search warrant for 1329 Main St., business address of Unique Finds, a vintage gift shop that police have connected with drug dealing in the past.

