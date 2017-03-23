Principal openings emerge at 4 Worces...

Principal openings emerge at 4 Worcester schools

2017-03-23

According to Superintendent Maureen Binienda's office, the principals at Forest Grove Middle School, Lake View School, Clark Street Developmental Learning School and West Tatnuck School have retired or will retire by the end of this school year. West Tanuck already said goodbye to its longtime principal, Steven Soldi, at the beginning of February, according to a secretary at the school.

