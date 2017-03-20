Politics | McGovern, Petty Send Letter to Trump Criticizing Executive Orders on Immigration
Mayor Joseph Petty and Congressman James McGovern sent a letter to President Donald Trump criticizing the recently executed immigration executive orders. The letter was signed by people who attended a pro-immigration rally at City Hall on January 31 that was organized by members of the SURJ Coalition and Mayor Joseph M. Petty.
