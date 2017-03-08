Police, school employees dominate list of Top 250 Worcester municipal salaries
Public school employees and police once again dominate the list of the top 250 municipal wage earners for last calendar year. According to a report from the city's Human Resources Department, 101 of the top 250 wage earners were from the School Department, while 114 were from the Police Department.
