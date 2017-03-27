One resident injured in Maywood Stree...

One resident injured in Maywood Street house fire in Worcester

1 hr ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

District Chief Matthew Braley said the injured resident suffered a lower extremity burn, and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. He did not know the severity of the resident's injuries.  The district chief said firefighters encountered heavy fire and smoke coming from the first floor when they arrived around 11:15 p.m. He said all the residents were able to get out of the house safely.

