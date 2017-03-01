NJ, NY men arrested in Worcester drug raid

WORCESTER - Worcester Police and officers with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration Thursday arrested three people as they were leaving a building and seized a kilo of heroin, according to a press release. The building at 388 Franklin St. was being watched in preparation for a search by the Worcester Police Vice Squad working with the Worcester DEA Tactical Diversion Squad and the Worcester DEA HIDTA Task Force.

