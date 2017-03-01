NJ, NY men arrested in Worcester drug raid
WORCESTER - Worcester Police and officers with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration Thursday arrested three people as they were leaving a building and seized a kilo of heroin, according to a press release. The building at 388 Franklin St. was being watched in preparation for a search by the Worcester Police Vice Squad working with the Worcester DEA Tactical Diversion Squad and the Worcester DEA HIDTA Task Force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb 18
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb 3
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan '17
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|amazed
|8
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC