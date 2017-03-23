News | Worcester Man Arrested After Robbing "Midway Fashion" Store in Worcester

On Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at approximately 7:00 p.m., Worcester Police responded to 828 Main Street for a report of an Unarmed Robbery at the "Midway Fashion" store. Prior to arriving, police were told by dispatch that a witness was following the suspect and saw the suspect run into the brick apartment building located at 15 Oread Street.

