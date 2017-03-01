News | Two Men Arrested Inside Worcester Apartment for Possession of Heroin
Two men were arrested inside a Beacon Street apartment in Worcester in possession of 11.5 grams of heroin and ammunition. Eduardo Gonzalez, 46, was charged with resisting arrest, possession of ammunition without an FID Card and possession of class A substance with the intent to distribute.
