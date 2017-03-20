News | Two Arrested in Worcester After Assaulting Man With Gun
A man and a woman were arrested after assaulting another man in the parking lot of the Gulf gas station on Madison Street. Alfonso Merced, 31, and Yasmin Vazquez, 32, both of Providence are being charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
