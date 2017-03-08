News | One Man is Dead Following Rollover Crash on Route 2
One man is dead and a woman is suffering from serious injuries at UMass Medical Center in Worcester following a one-car rollover crash on Route 2 in Fitchburg, according to the Massachusetts State Police The driver, Daniel Rice, 51, of Fitchburg, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His passenger, a 37-year-old woman, also from Fitchburg, was transported to UMass Medical Center in Worcester for treatment of serious injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb 18
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan '17
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|amazed
|8
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC