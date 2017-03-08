News | One Man is Dead Following Roll...

News | One Man is Dead Following Rollover Crash on Route 2

9 hrs ago

One man is dead and a woman is suffering from serious injuries at UMass Medical Center in Worcester following a one-car rollover crash on Route 2 in Fitchburg, according to the Massachusetts State Police The driver, Daniel Rice, 51, of Fitchburg, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His passenger, a 37-year-old woman, also from Fitchburg, was transported to UMass Medical Center in Worcester for treatment of serious injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Worcester County was issued at March 09 at 10:09AM EST

Worcester, MA

