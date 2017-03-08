News | One Man is Dead Following Rollover Crash on Route 2

One man is dead and a woman is suffering from serious injuries at UMass Medical Center in Worcester following a one-car rollover crash on Route 2 in Fitchburg, according to the Massachusetts State Police The driver, Daniel Rice, 51, of Fitchburg, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His passenger, a 37-year-old woman, also from Fitchburg, was transported to UMass Medical Center in Worcester for treatment of serious injuries.

