News | Man Arrested for Breaking Into...

News | Man Arrested for Breaking Into Cars in Crompton Collective Parking Lot

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

Craig Schotte, 28, was placed under arrest and charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle in the daytime with the intent to commit a felony. On Sunday, March 26, at approximately 12:26 p.m., Worcester Police responded to 136 Green Street for a suspicious person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar 22 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar 13 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar 13 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,246 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC