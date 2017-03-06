News | Indian Lake Watershed Association to Host Annual Meeting on Thursday

News | Indian Lake Watershed Associat...

The meeting will focus on discussing the City of Worcester's efforts to put more focus on improving recreational water bodies, improving water quality thru stormwater management, an update on parks and beaches in the area surrounding Indian Lake and ways that residents can get involved. The meeting is set for Thursday, March 9 at the Bancroft School Field House at 100 Shore Drive in Worcester.

