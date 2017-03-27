News | Girls Inc. Receives $70K to Reduce Girls Risk of Involvement in Juvenile Justice System
"We are extremely excited to have been selected for the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention grant. With these funds, we will be able to mentor 120 girls within the community, helping not only these girls and their families, but the community in which we reside as well," said Victoria Waterman, CEO, Girls Inc. of Worcester.
