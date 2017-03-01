News | City Councilor Rivera Calls for Council to Evaluate Impact of Bed Closures at UMass Memorial

News | City Councilor Rivera Calls fo...

City Councilor Rivera Calls for Council to Evaluate Impact of Bed Closures at UMass Memorial

Following the proposal by UMass Memorial Medical center to close 13 of its 28 impatient psychiatric beds at its University Campus, Worcester City Councilor Sarai Rivera is proposing an ordercalling for the City Council to evaluate the impact of the closure. "We believe this is a shortsighted and dangerous proposal that is in direct violation of the UMass mission to provide comprehensive care to all members of the Greater Worcester community.

