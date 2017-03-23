News | Award Winning Author Quinones to Discuss Opioid Epidemic in Worcester
Award winning author Sam Quinones will be in Worcester to discuss the opioid epidemic which he details in his book "Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic." The event begins at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public and will include a question and answer session.
