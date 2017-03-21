News | Ascentria Care Alliances Cuts Back Services, Staff as a Result of Trump Executive Orders

News | Ascentria Care Alliances Cuts ...

Ascentria Care Alliances Cuts Back Services, Staff as a Result of Trump Executive Orders

Ascentria Care Alliance has scaled back services for New Americans program following President Trump's recent Executive Orders on Immigration and refugee resettlement. "Our Services for New Americans program is greatly impacted by these orders, and future program funding at this point is unknown.

