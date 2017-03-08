News | 8 People Arrested for Trespassing in Worcester
Worcester Police arrested eight people for trespassing in the area of the Salvation Army location in Worcester. On Tuesday, March 7, members of the Neighborhood Response Team were conducting surveillance in the 600 to 700 block of Main Street.
