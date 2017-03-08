Mom erects billboard seeking answers 10 years after son's death
It has been more than a decade since 17-year-old Travis Monroe died in Worcester, but his mother is still searching for answers. Travis died at the intersection of Gunnarson Road and Fales Street on Oct. 1, 2006, but it's still unclear how he died.
