Massachusetts man gets 17 years on ch...

Massachusetts man gets 17 years on child porn conviction

1 hr ago

Federal prosecutors say 51-year-old Neil Sweeney, of Worcester, was also sentenced this week to 10 years of probation upon completion of his prison term. Authorities say April 2015, Sweeney used an internet file sharing program to distribute dozens of videos and images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct to an undercover federal agent.

Worcester, MA

