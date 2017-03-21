Mass. Most Wanted: Worcester shooting...

Mass. Most Wanted: Worcester shooting suspect captured

21 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A suspect in a 2014 shooting on Grafton Street - added to the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted listed last month - has been taken into custody. Mr.  Kelley, 29, has been wanted on a warrant obtained by Worcester police charging him with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and firearms violations.

