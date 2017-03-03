Map: Jewish centers targeted by recent bomb threats
More than 100 bomb threats have been made against Jewish institutions across the country since early January, according to data tracked by the Anti-Defamation League. On Friday, an arrest was made in St. Louis in connection with at least eight of the threats, officials announced.
