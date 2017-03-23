Man stabbed at Auburn Mall parking ga...

Man stabbed at Auburn Mall parking garage

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries, a stab wound  to his chin and a cut to a finger, in an encounter with a man and a woman on the top deck of the parking garage about 7 p.m. Police Chief Andrew Sluckis said the victim was driven to Ready Med on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester, where his injuries were treated and he was released. "We do have video of the suspects because they were in Macy's prior to the incident," Chief Sluckis said.

