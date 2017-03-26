Man sentenced to 57 months over weapons stolen from armory

A Dorchester man was sentenced Friday to more than four years in prison for his role in a scheme to sell weapons stolen from a Worcester armory. Tyrone James, 29, pleaded guilty in December to all the charges in which he had been indicted: conspiracy to possess, store and sell stolen firearms; possession and sale of stolen firearms; and lying to federal agents, according to a statement from the US Attorney's office in Massachusetts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.