Man sentenced to 57 months over weapons stolen from armory
A Dorchester man was sentenced Friday to more than four years in prison for his role in a scheme to sell weapons stolen from a Worcester armory. Tyrone James, 29, pleaded guilty in December to all the charges in which he had been indicted: conspiracy to possess, store and sell stolen firearms; possession and sale of stolen firearms; and lying to federal agents, according to a statement from the US Attorney's office in Massachusetts.
