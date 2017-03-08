Man arrested for alleged Auburn break...

Man arrested for alleged Auburn break-ins

AUBURN - An Auburn man will be arraigned in Worcester Central District Court on charges related to break-ins at a church and home. Mark Robert Riley, 23, of 2601 Forrest Park Drive, was arrested by police Saturday and charged with breaking and entering during the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, breaking and entering during the daytime, possession of burglary tools and wanton destruction of property.

