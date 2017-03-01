Lifestyle | Community Harvest Project Hosting an Open House for Volunteers
The Community Harvest Project is hosting a volunteer open house of those who want to learn how to get involved working outdoors with daily farm activities. The open house is set for March 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info sessions and tours will be on the hour and half hour with the last one starting at 2:30 p.m. "The ability to give to the community in a meaningful way.
