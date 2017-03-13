Lifestyle | 10 Great Things to do in Worcester This Weekend - March 17, 2017
To help you figure out what to do and when to do it, GoLocal has compiled a list of 10 great things to do this weekend in Worcester. Close out St. Patrick's Day by singing your favorite songs at Lavender Restaurant from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. The defense and the prosecution have rested and the jury is filing into the jury room to decide if a young Hispanic man is guilty or innocent of murdering his father.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar 13
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb 18
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC